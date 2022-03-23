It’s been a soggy stretch in the Quad Cities over the last 48 hours.

Tuesday’s rain total near the airport was 0.74″ and we’ve had more than half an inch on Wednesday. Add in today’s rain and we’re at 1.36″ for our 2-day total.

Yards are a bit soggy around the Quad Cities, and some sump pumps are getting a bit of a workout.

There are a few more showers in the forecast, but the heaviest rain is behind us for now.

As it gets colder Wednesday night and Thursday morning, there’s a chance we see a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

Here are the totals for Wednesday (through 9 p.m.)