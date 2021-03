Emergency crews responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 61 south near Long Grove, Iowa, on March 2, 2021. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

Two people died and three more were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 61 near Long Grove on Tuesday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people have serious injuries and one has minor injuries.

Preliminary information indicated a vehicle traveling northbound lost control and hit two vehicles on the southbound side.

Southbound U.S. 61 is down to one lane with periodic closures as the sheriff’s office investigates. Northbound traffic should continue to flow normally.

