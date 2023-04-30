Two men are dead this morning after a shooting in Davenport late last night.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS were called to the 1400 block of W. Fourth Street Saturday night at about 11:51 p.m. for a report of shots fired, with a victim in the alley. When they arrived, first responding officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds who had died from their injuries.

This does not appear to be a random act of violence. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is currently available. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app.