Two drivers were injured and one was charged with DUI after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 280 at Milepost 16, Rock Island County.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, the release says when a 2021 black Honda Pilot and a 2014 blue Ford Fiesta crashed, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Mallory M. Griffith, 27, of Tiffin, Iowa, was driving the Honda, and Shaelyn M. Simmons, 24, of Carbon Cliff, was driving the Ford.

Preliminary investigation indicated the Honda was headed west on Interstate 280 in the eastbound lanes of travel near milepost 16 going the wrong way toward traffic, the release says.

The Honda was traveling in Lane 1 of the eastbound lanes, the release says.

The Ford was eastbound on Interstate 280 in Lane 1 near Milepost 16. The Honda hit the Ford head-on, and caused the Ford to travel off the roadway to the south ditch, where it came to rest, the release says.

The Honda turned over and came to rest on its side in Lane 1.

Simmons was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated, the release says.

Griffith was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, aggravated reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the release says.