2 employees at Purina factory in Davenport test positive for COVID-19

by: Jarek Andrzejewski

One temporary employee and one local associate at the Purina factory in Davenport have tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson for Purina tells Local 4 News that the cases were isolated and happened two weeks apart.

“Our people are the heart of our business and we are doing as much as we can to support these associates as they recover,” said Davenport Factory Manager Casey Hansen. “Ensuring the health and safety of our associates remains our top priority.”

The factory is taking safety precautions such as cleaning and disinfecting the facility using third-party providers, cleaning areas someone may have been after they call in sick, and sanitation measures after each change over.

Hansen said no other specifics will be shared out of respect to the employees.

There have been no positive cases at the Purina factory in Clinton, but all safety guidelines are in place at both locations.

