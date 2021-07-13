2 face charges after Monday afternoon gunfire

Two Quad-City men are behind bars in connection with a gunfire incident Monday afternoon,

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Rock Island Police responded to the 1400 block of 13th Avenue in response to gunfire. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle with a bullet hole and spoke to witnesses who gave a description of the shooter and the vehicle that was used during the incident, a news release says.

Information about the suspect was broadcast to local agencies. Detectives from the Moline Police Department found and stopped a suspect vehicle, which was occupied by four people who were detained.

Related Local 4 News stories Police find casings after gunfire Monday afternoon

Officers found a handgun inside the vehicle. Rock Island Police Detectives later obtained a search warrant for a residence in Silvis, where Silvis Police assisted and more guns were found.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Faisal Muglang, of Silvis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, and 20-year-old Zaire Yusuf, of Moline, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At the time of the incident, Yusuf was out on bond for a pending armed robbery charge in Rock Island County, the release says.

Muglang, who is being held on $25,000 bond, and Yusuf, who is being held on $50,000 bond, are in Rock Island County Jail.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.