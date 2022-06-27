Two Davenport men face felony charges after police say they stole go-kart motors from a family amusement park.

Adam Kalmes, 38, and Jerry Gross Jr., 49, each face a felony charge of third-degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft. Gross also faces a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first office, court records say.

Shortly before 5 a.m. June 24, Davenport Police responded to a burglary complaint at Michael’s Fun World, 354 W. 76th St., Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Kalmes and Gross arrived at the family amusement park outside of business hours and entered the semi trailers used for storing items outside, affidavits say. An eyewitness saw them, and they were recorded on the owners’ video surveillance camera as they loaded several items from inside and around these trailers into their vehicle and then left the scene just prior to police arriving, affidavits say.

The men were stopped near the scene of the incident. Their vehicle contained 11 go-kart motors and a set of red rope-lights that belong to the business. The value of the stolen items is estimated at more than $750 but less than $1,500, affidavits say.

Kalmes is being held on $7,000 bond in Scott County Jail, with arraignment set for July 14 in Scott County Court.

Upon a consent search, officers found a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine in Gross’s pants pocket. The total package weight was 3.1 grams and unpackaged weight was 1.40 grams, arrest affidavits say.

Gross is being held on $8,000 in Scott County Jail, with a preliminary hearing set for July 1.

