2 families are displaced after an apartment is vandalized

Galva police are hoping the public will help them find answers for the person responsible for vandalizing a historic building.



It happened last Sunday just before 8 p.m. at an apartment on Main Street.



Galva police say the landlord received a call that water was coming down the walls from the second-floor apartment.



Cherikee Shaw still can’t believe her apartment was vandalized.



“Any food item that was in my fridge all over the floor all my daughter’s stuff was ruined our clothes was ruined they turned the shower on and they flooded the whole downstairs man’s apartment and Lori’s photography studio,” said Shaw. “I’m in a motel right now with my two daughters in Kewanee until we can get it all figured out and go from there.”



Lori Vancil is the owner of the build and said a 70-year-old man is without a home since his apartment was also damaged.



“Him being displaced is a big deal I’m actually work with public aide to make sure he gets set up for that as well as more permeant housing,” said Vancil.



Vancil said they’re waiting to hear back on the total amount of damage.



“We had a water company from Princeton that came in to salvage the hardwood floors we had redone all the hardwood floors throughout the building they were original to the building and the building is late 1800s early 1900s,” said Vancil.



The Salvation Army helped both tenants find a place to stay.



GoFundMe pages have been set for both victims.



If you have any information you’re asked to call the police department.