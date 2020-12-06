2 from Davenport killed in Bureau County crash

Three people, two of them from Davenport, were killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Bureau County.

The accident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Illinois Route 40 and Kentville Road, north of Bradford, Ill., and south of Buda, Ill., says a news release from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

From Davenport were a 39-year-old man, who was driving a 1999 Lexus, and an 11-year old girl, his passenger. Both died at the scene.

Also from Davenport were his two other passengers, a 39-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. Both were transported to OSF Medical Center, Peoria, Ill. Their conditions were unknown Saturday night.

A 62-year-old man from Putnam, Ill., the driver and only occupant of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identities were withheld pending notification of relatives.

An Illinois State Police Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Wyanet Police Department, Buda Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department, Stark County EMS, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Life Flight, and Bureau County Coroner Janice Wamhoff.