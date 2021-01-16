2 held on meth, other felony charges after months-long investigation

Two Burlington, Iowa, men were behind bars Saturday after a months-long drug investigation.

For the past several months, detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) have followed up on information about suspects trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the greater Burlington area, a news release says..

On Saturday, both agencies, along with the Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol, executed multiple search warrants throughout the Burlington area.

Michael Bernard Hicks Jr., 32, (at left in the photo) faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony; two counts of maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Domonick Antwan Hicks, 27, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony; maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor.

They were being held late Saturday at the Des Moines County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.