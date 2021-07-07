2 in custody after 2 police chases Wednesday night

Two men are in custody to face multiple charges after Davenport police were involved in two vehicle chases within less than half an hour Wednesday night in Davenport.

The first chase

Shortly after 7:45 p.m., Davenport Police saw 33-year-old Cameron Howard, who was wanted, driving a white 2008 Chevy Malibu in the area of the 2900 block of East 32nd Street, a news release says.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the Malibu kept going and officers pursued it. The chase stopped when police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver.

The Malibu struck a building on the 1400 block of East 33rd Street, causing minor damage to the structure, the release says.

Howard ran from police, but was taken into custody a short distance away without further incident. A passenger also was detained at the scene, police say.

Howard faces Davenport police warrants of failure to appear for pretrial – first-degree harassment; and second-degree burglary, along with a Scott County warrant for parole violation – original charges: willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces charges of reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving under suspension.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

The second chase

Shortly after 8 p.m., Davenport Police saw 25-year-old Kanie Bragg, who was wanted, in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn, 3330 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

“Attempts to take Bragg into custody in the parking lot were unsuccessful and Bragg fled from police in a vehicle,” the release says.

A pursuit was initiated by Davenport Police with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol.

Bragg led officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit through central and eastern Davenport, the release says. Officers and deputies successfully disabled the vehicle Bragg was driving in the 700 block of Gaines Street, where Bragg was taken into custody.

Bragg was arrested on warrants for interference with official acts, domestic assault, third-degree burglary, violation of a protective order and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He also faces a felony charge of eluding, as well as two counts of reckless driving, driving under suspension and having no insurance.

Both men were held late Wednesday in Scott County Jail: Bragg on a total $20,300 bond and Howard on $27,000 bond.