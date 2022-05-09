Two people were in custody shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday after a report of gunfire in Davenport.

Officers at the scene of Carey Avenue and 14th Street, Davenport, said the original call came in shortly before 8 p.m. for the 1100 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police also received a report of a suspect running south.

Officers found a scene in the alley of Kirkwood Boulevard, they said. Our news crew saw police recover a loaded handgun with an extended magazine at the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported.

We do not know whether suspects remain in custody or what charges they face. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Heavy police presence in the area of 14th St. and Carey Avenue, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/b1KsQThS1I — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 10, 2022