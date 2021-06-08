2 in custody after theft of catalytic converters

Two Davenport men were in custody Tuesday after police say they were caught stealing catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

Justin Mayo, 38, and Christopher Curler, 43, both face charges of third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

When officers arrived at the 5900 block of Brady Street shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, they saw Curler sawing a catalytic converter off a car, an arrest affidavit says.

Mayo, too, was at the scene where police found two catalytic converters.

Both men were being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail, and are scheduled to appear later in Scott County Court.