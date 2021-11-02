2 incumbents among 3 candidates elected to Davenport School Board

Two incumbent board members will continue to serve on the Davenport School Board, according to the unofficial results of Scott County elections.

Bruce Potts received 5,588 votes, or 24.73% of the vote, and Allison Beck received 5,505 votes, or 24.37% of the vote.

Karen Gordon, who received 4,882 votes, or 21.61% of the vote, will join them as a board member after the race for three seats.

Write-ins received 3,517 votes, or 15.57% of the vote.

Farrah N. Powell received 3,100 votes, or 13.72%, out of the total of the 22,594 ballots cast.