Two people were injured Wednesday in a crash in Jo Daviess County.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Offices, deputies were dispatched to a crash about 9:39 a.m. in the area of Illinois Route 84 North about 1 mile north of West Council Hill Road in rural Galena, Ill.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a vehicle driven by Megan Schroeder, 22, of Belmont, Wis., was traveling south on Illinois Route 4 North when she crossed the yellow center line and entered into the northbound lane. Schroeder’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Kramer, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, who was traveling north on Illinois Route 84 North at the time of the accident.

Schroeder and a passenger, Aaron Rowell, 29, of Hanover, Ill., were transported by Galena EMS from the scene to Mercy and Finley Hospitals for injuries. Kramer was released from the scene after being evaluated by EMS.

Schroeder was charged with improper lane usage, the release says.

The accident remains under investigation