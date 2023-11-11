Two people were injured about 4:16 p.m. Thursday in a crash at M Avenue and Iowa 78 E, according to an accident report from Iowa State Patrol.

A 2011 Honda sedan driven by Sharon Jennings, 74, of Mount Union, Iowa, collided with a 2014 Ford truck driven by a 14-year-old, according to the report.

The report says the Honda was southbound on M Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 78. Upon entering Highway 78, The Honda collided with the Ford, and both vehicles came to rest in the southeast ditch.

Jennings was transported by MedForce Air to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. The teen was taken by a private car to Great River Medical Center, the report says.

The crash remains under investigation by Iowa State Patrol. Assisting were Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Wapello Rescue & First Responders, Morning Sun Fire, Wapello Ambulance and MedForce.