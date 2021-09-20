2 injured in weekend shootings; incidents remain under investigation

Two weekend shooting incidents Saturday in Rock Island remained under investigation Monday.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 14th Street and 5 1/2 Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police found a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment and is in stable condition, police said Monday.

A suspect has been identified but no arrests had been made as of Monday, police said.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue, police responded to another report of gunfire.

“Officers in the 200 block of 17th Street heard multiple (gunshots) in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue,” police said. “Officers confronted multiple subjects running, one of whom was a gunshot victim.”

As more officers arrived to help restore order, they found a gun on the street, various narcotics, shell casings and live rounds of ammunition. Officers also found three vehicles parked in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue with bullet holes, as well as three buildings with windows shot out.

The victim was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment and is in stable condition, police said Monday.

The incident stemmed from a concert at a venue in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue. No arrests had been made as of Monday, police said.