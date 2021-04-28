2 jailed after police say they were stealing catalytic converters in Pleasant Valley

Two suspects from Peoria County, Ill., were in custody Thursday after police say they were stealing catalytic converters.

Maudie Barbour, 37, of Edwards, and Brent Reagan, 22, of Hanna City, were arrested early Wednesday.

Reagan faces felony charges of conspiracy and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and trespass with damage.

Barbour faces felony charges of conspiracy and second-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor charges of trespass with damage, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the two arrived at Thiel Truck Center, 24505 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police saw them “casing the vehicles” on the property, an arrest affidavit says. Police saw Barbour near a Ford truck with a Sawzall – a tool used to cut material quickly – in hand, while Reagan was under a Toyota truck trying to cut off the catalytic converter with a Sawzall-type tool.

According to a “Motortrend” website article, theft of catalytic converters is on the rise because the devices contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. (https://www.motortrend.com/news/catalytic-converter-thefts-nationwide-on-rise/)

Inside the vehicle in which the two arrived were multiple Sawzall blades and bolt cutters, the affidavit says.

Reagan, held on $13,000 bond, is set to appear in Scott County Court Friday and May 7. Barbour, held on $14,000 bond, is set to appear May 20 in Scott County Court.