Prophetstown police officers responding to a burglary were surprised when they heard shots fired inside the city limits.

Prophetstown Police were dispatched to a burglary at a storage unit located on Market Street in the early hours of Monday, September 18. During the investigation, officers discovered that a semiautomatic .22 caliber rifle had been taken from one of the storage units.

While officers were investigating the burglary, they heard several gunshots coming from somewhere within the Prophetstown city limits. Other police departments were called in to help find the location of the shots. A witness on the scene described two juveniles dressed in black running from the storage unit with a small tote of ammunition.

The two juvenile suspects were found at an address on Grove Street and taken into custody. They were later taken to a juvenile detention center. Because they are minors, their names will not be released by authorities.

Prophetstown Police were assisted at the scene by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Erie Police Department, Morrison Police Department and Fulton Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Prophetstown Police Department at (815) 537-2386 or the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department at (815) 772-4044.