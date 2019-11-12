2 juveniles charged in paintball drive-by that injured woman’s eye

UPDATE: Two male juveniles were identified and charged in connection with shooting a woman in the face with a paintball gun, the Davenport Police Department announced Tuesday.

Both suspects are 16 and were charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and willful injury with bodily injury, a Class D felony.

Both were turned over to the Scott County Jail.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police are still looking for the people responsible for shooting a woman in the face with a paintball gun.

It happened Saturday in the East Village of Davenport.

Witnesses say a dark colored SUV pulled up to the corner of Jersey Ridge and 11th Street.

They say someone in the car started shooting paintballs at people on the sidewalk.

The woman who was hit is being treated for a serious eye injury.

Police say this might not have been the only incident.

They’re looking into similar reports from around the city.

If you have any information, Davenport Police want to hear from you.