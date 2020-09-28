2 juveniles injured in Saturday crash in Whiteside County

Two juveniles were transported from the scene of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday on U. S. Route 30 at the Chase Road intersection.

The investigation showed the first vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old from Fulton, failed to yield the right of way while heading north on Chase Road at the stop intersection with U. S. Route 30.

The second vehicle, a semi driven by William Holesinger, 51, of Fulton, was headed west on U. S. Route 30 and struck the rear passenger side of the other vehicle.

Two juvenile passengers in the first vehicle were transported to Mercy Hospital in Clinton by Fulton EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting Whiteside County deputies at the scene were Fulton police and fire crews and Fulton and Morrison EMS.