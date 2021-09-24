2 juveniles injured in two-vehicle crash Thursday

Two individuals, including one adult and one child, were transported to a local hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 7:21 a.m., the Jo Daviess County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle traffic crash involving injuries that was located on North Badger Road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of Ridge Drive.

A juvenile was driving a red 2004 Toyota Solara northbound on North Badger Road while a man identified as 61-year-old Lee A. Schromen, of East Dubuque, Ill., was driving his blue 1998 GMC pickup truck out of a private driveway that was located on North Badger Road.

As the Toyota Solara crested a hill in the roadway, it came upon Schromen’s vehicle as Schromen was pulling out of the private driveway.

The Toyota Solara then collided with Schromen’s GMC pickup.

After impact, the Toyota Solara veered off the roadway to the east and struck a utility pole.

The East Dubuque Ambulance Service transported the driver and a juvenile passenger in the Toyota Solara to Finely Hospital in Dubuque.

Another juvenile passenger in the Toyota Solara was uninjured in the crash.

Schromen and his passenger, Darcy Schromen, also of East Dubuque, were both uninjured in the crash.

It was determined the driver of the Toyota Solara was traveling over the posted speed limit.

The driver was issued a traffic citation for driving too fast for conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.