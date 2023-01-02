A boy and girl from Galena were transported from the scene after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural Galena.

According to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena.

Deputies found that a 17-year-old girl was driving, and a 12-year-old boy was her passenger. The vehicle was traveling west on Stagecoach Trail just east of Heller Lane when the girl lost control of her vehicle on some icy pavement, the release says.

She tried to regain control but over-corrected, causing her vehicle to drive off of the north portion of the roadway. The vehicle hit some trees and came to rest in a deep ditch.

First responders extricated the girl from the vehicle. Both the boy and girl were transported to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. This crash remains under investigation.