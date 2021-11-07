2 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision

Two people are now dead and two are injured following a two-vehicle traffic crash Saturday night in Warren County.

Preliminary information released by Illinois State Police indicates at approximately 8:40 p.m., the driver of a white 2014 Buick Encore was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 135, just north of 235th Avenue.

Meanwhile, the driver of a silver 2018 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Illinois 135, in the same area, when the Buick Encore crossed the center line and struck the Toyota Highlander head-on.

Police identified the driver of the Buick Encore as 34-year-old Hannah S. Porter, of Monmouth, Ill. Porter was fatally injured as a result of the crash.

Roland E. Nelson, 78, of Viola, Ill., a backseat passenger of the Toyota Highlander, was also fatally injured as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander, identified as 46-year-old Angela M. Deblock of Aledo, Ill., was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

A front seat passenger in the Toyota Highlander, identified as John S. Deblock, 50, of Aledo, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information about the incident is available at this time.