2 killed in plane crash identified

Riess said his department received a call around 2:30 p.m. from air traffic control at the Quad Cities International Airport, who said they had lost contact with the aircraft in the area.

Robert M. Katz, who has 40 years of experience as a pilot and studies airplane crashes, believes the storm could have played a big factor in the crash.

Katz says he tracked the flight and noticed that it became erratic in the last 15 minutes of flight.

He says it’s possible the pilot was disoriented due to the storm.

Federal investigators will be looking at the pilot’s experience and health as part of the investigation.

Jeanna McQuillen, a resident who lives a few miles away from the crash site, said she saw law enforcements rush through town.

“My son and I were leaving a store and we saw the police cars, a state trooper and firetrucks go out.”

EARLIER UPDATE: Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess announced the names of the two people who died in a plane crash Wednesday.

Daniel Slack, 68 and Sharon Slack, 69, both of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, were found in the wreckage west of Iowa Route 38 and north of 170th Street.

Air traffic controllers had lost both radio and radar contact with the aircraft in that area. Law enforcement from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and Muscatine Police Department responded to the area. At or about 2:43 p.m., the aircraft was located.

The investigation so far indicates the Slacks left Ford Airport near Iron Mountain, Michigan and were headed back to Missouri.

A cause is still unknown, but both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Bureau are on the scene conducting investigations.

The plane is still on site. An NTSB investigator arrived today to examine the aircraft, request the air traffic control recordings, radar, maintenance records of the plane, medical records of the pilot and the plane’s logbook.

It typically takes two or three days before the wreckage is cleared.

Those assisting with this incident include volunteer fire departments from Durant, Wilton, Atalissa and Fruitland, the Muscatine Police and Fire Departments, Muscatine Search and Rescue, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and Reserve Sheriff’s Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, the Muscatine County Salvation Army, and Mills Marine of Muscatine.

EARLIER UPDATE: The FAA has released an initial report on the plane crash Wednesday that killed two people in northern Muscatine County.

It simply states that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in a field.”

The plane with tail number N2801T was believed to be traveling from Michigan to Missouri when it lost contact with the Quad Cities International Airport.

It happened near the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and 170th Street — just north of Muscatine.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper Cherokee was owned by God Speed Aviation, LLC, and had been in service since March 1972.