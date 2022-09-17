Two drivers were killed in a three-truck crash shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in Rock Island County, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened on Interstate 280 westbound at Milepost 16, a Saturday news release says.

The vehicles involved were a 2017 black Chevrolet truck, a 2020 white Ford truck and a 2015 silver GJMC truck.

The drivers of the Chevrolet truck and Ford truck, both men whose names have not been released, were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Another man who was driving the GMC truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman passenger in the Ford truck also was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release says.

A preliminary investigation indicates all three trucks were traveling west on Interstate 280 near Milepost 16. The Chevrolet truck stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason. The front end of the Ford truck struck the rear end of the Chevrolet. The front end of the GMC truck struck the rear end of the Ford, the release says.

Charges may be filed pending further investigation, the release says.