2 killed in U.S. 61 crash identified

Emergency crews responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 61 south near Long Grove, Iowa, on March 2, 2021. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

We now know the names of the victims in Tuesday’s three-car crash that killed two people on U.S. Highway 61 near Long Grove.

Deputies say an 18-year-old from Elk River, Minnesota heading north lost control, crossed the median and hit a van head-on.

The van then hit a car.

Scott Shirley, 59, of Clinton was driving the van and was killed.

A passenger in the other car — David Muller, 45, of Maquoketa — also died.

Another passenger is in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver was cited for failure to maintain control and not wearing a seatbelt.

