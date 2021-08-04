2 lanes opened on Brady after water main break

Brady Street in Davenport was closed north of Kirkwood Boulevard due to a water main break on August 3, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Brady Street has been re-opened to two lanes of traffic at Kirkwood Boulevard.

Iowa American Water will pour a temporary patch and hope to reopen the entire road by the end of the week to aid fair traffic over the weekend.

The contractor will return the week of August 9 and reduce the area to two travel lanes again to make final pavement repairs.

Work will occur in two lanes and then flip to the other side to make final repairs in adjacent lanes. Consider an alternate route to avoid travel delays through the end of next week.

EARLIER UPDATE: A water main break forced the closure Tuesday of Brady Street in Davenport.

The street is buckled north of Kirkwood Boulevard and is closed for roughly three blocks to Locust Street.

The four lanes will be closed “for a while.”

Davenport Public Works and Iowa American Water are here. Water has been shut off to the area. It might be a 12-inch main that is at issue.