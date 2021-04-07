2 local organizations recognized for contributions to community

Two Moline organizations were recently recognized for their contributions to the community.

Mercado on Fifth and TBK Quad Cities Marathon are this year’s winners of the 2020 Governor’s Hometown Project Award.

Both organizations were nominated by Moline’s mayor.

The Serve Illinois Commission selects organizations that encourage volunteerism and fill a need in the community.

Mercado on Fifth aims to attract more people to its neighborhood by offering economic opportunities to small and minority-owned businesses.

“We hope that the spotlight to Moline will help propel the idea to other parts of the state,” said Maria Ontiveros, a spokesperson for Mercado on Fifth. “We’d love to see Mercado replicated in other communities.”

The TBK Quad Cities Marathon brings thousands of athletes, thousands of volunteers, and race fans to Moline every single year.

Race director Joe Moreno says the award is a reflection of the effort that goes into the event.

“I think it sends a message out to all the organizations throughout the state that — if you work hard, you persevere, you do something good in your community, you’ll get recognized,” said Moreno.

This is the first time since 2017 that a single city had two award winners.