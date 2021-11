Two masked suspects who wore hoodies escaped with an undetermined amount of cash about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lollypalooza, 1722 10th St., Moline.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers search the area. Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they are available.