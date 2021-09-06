2 men face charges after they took off from police, crashed stolen car

Two Dubuque, Iowa, men face charges after they took off from law enforcement then crashed a stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Galena Police found a vehicle stolen earlier out of Dubuque, Iowa. The driver of the vehicle took off from Galena Police and Jo Daviess County Deputies deployed a tire-deflation device near Tippett Road.

After both side passenger tires were deflated, the vehicle continued through Elizabeth, Ill., where the driver, 23-year-old Joseph D.. Collins, lost control and crashed, according to a report from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins was taken into custody immediately. His passenger, 25-year-old Ghavonne D. Wright, ran into an adjacent field.

Sam, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office K-9, was brought to the scene and successfully tracked Wright, who in a steep drainage ditch in a wooded area near Elizabeth, He, too, was taken into custody.

Wright was wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. Collins faces charges of aggravated fleeing, criminal damage to state property, and possession of a stolen vehicle, the report says.

Galena, Illinois State and Stockton Police assisted. The incident remains under investigation.