2 men face meth-related felony charges after search warrant executed

Two Davenport men face felony drug charges after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine and substances to manufacture it.

A search warrant was executed in the 6000 block of Appomattox Road, Davenport, about 4:30 p.m. Monday. According to arrest affidavits, police seized:

A Powerade bottle containing a solvent soaked in paper towels

Two packages of pseudoephedrine blister packs

One 16-ounce bottle of sodium hydroxide

One 12-ounce bottle of Iso-Heet

One 32-ounce bottle of sulfuric acid

One 16-ounce bottle of an unknown solvent

Two stripped lithium AA batteries inside Powerade bottles

Methamphetamine

Two metal tins with meth residue and zip-lock bags

The National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx) reported James Dugan, 44, had purchased pseudoephedrine 22 times (total of 49.44 grams) between Nov. 21, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2020.

James Dugan, at left in the photo, also had been blocked five times from purchasing it. He last purchased pseudoephedrine at Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1823 E Kimberly Road, Davenport on Aug. 30.

James Dugan purchased or tried to purchase pseudoephedrine about three times per month.

He faces felony charges of an interstate detainer, distributing pseudoephedrine, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession-third, possession of meth-making materials and possession of lithium with intent to manufacture.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, James Dugan admitted to manufacturing methamphetamine about two weeks before he was arrested. He was being held Wednesday on a total $15,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Randy Dugan, 29, also arrested in conjunction with the search warrant, was being held Wednesday on $10,000 bond.

He faces charges of distributing pseudoephedrine, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of ephedrine with intent to manufacture, possession of lithium with intent to manufacture, all felonies; and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held Wednesday on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

The National Precursor Log Exchange( NPLEx) reported Randy Dugan had purchased pseudoephedrine 18 times (total of 48.96 grams) between Dec. 2, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2020.

Randy Dugan also had been blocked three times from purchasing it. He last purchased pseudoephedrine on Nov. 29, 2020 (2.88 grams) at Walmart Pharmacy, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport)

Both have preliminary hearings set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Scott County Court.

According to the American Addiction Centers website, pseudoephedrine is a drug that has been commonly used as an ingredient in medications, such as Sudafed, a nasal decongestant. Because it is also used in the manufacture of meth, the U. S. Food and Drug Administration sets limits on how much pseudoephedrine people can buy. Lithium also is used in the manufacture of meth.