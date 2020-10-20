2 more charged in connection with 2017 Davenport slaying

UPDATE: Two additional people have been charged in the 2017 homicide of Demetrius Allen, Davenport Police announced Tuesday.

Darryl Merritt and Dyon Thomas face felony charges of first-degree murder. Both are currently incarcerated within the Iowa Department of Corrections and are in the process of being extradited to Scott County.

As Local 4 News first reported Friday, Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was booked into Scott County Jail shortly before 3 p.m. to face felony charges of first-degree murder, flight to avoid prosecution and first-degree robbery.

EARLIER UPDATE

Missouri man arrested in connection with 2017 Davenport slaying, robbery

Linda Cook at 7:48 p.m. on October 16

A Missouri man was being held Friday on a $1 million cash-only bond in connection with a 2017 slaying and robbery in Davenport.

Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, was booked in to Scott County Jail shortly before 3 p.m. Friday to face felony charges of first-degree murder, flight to avoid prosecution and first-degree robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Police say Graham and co-defendants killed Demetrius Allen, on March 5, 2017, during a robbery where all three defendants were present shortly before 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot/garage area of Brady Street Stadium on the 3600 block of North Brady Street.

During the robbery, Allen, 18, was shot multiple times, and the three took his money and personal belongings.

Graham also is being held on another cash-only bond of $5,000.

According to the Iowa Cold Cases website, Allen, 18, was found dead of gunshot wounds when police responded to the area after a report of someone lying in the parking lot on the northeast corner of the stadium.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News will provide details when they are available.