Two peaceful protests, one next week and another in July, are planned for City Hall in Davenport in connection with the partial collapse of an apartment building May 28 that killed three people, according to posts on Facebook.

The Davenport Movement/Peaceful March & Protest is set for 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, outside of City Hall on 4th and Harrison streets, a post says.

The site of The Davenport apartments, which partially collapsed May 28, on Friday. (photo by Mike Colón)

At the protest “we will voice our voices especially for those that were robbed of theirs from the horrific preventable event.”

The City of Davenport has confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

“No violence of any sort will be tolerated,” the post says. “This is a unified peaceful demonstration that we’ve been here, still here, and will continue to be here till justice is served to each one accountable for this catastrophe!!” the post says.

According to the posts, residents of other areas are welcome to join to show support.

Protestors in front of Davenport’s City Hall prior to a Committee of the Whole meeting June 7. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Another peaceful march and protest, according to another Facebook post, is set for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Davenport City Hall. “For the first week after the tragic and heartbreaking event, we were showing up and going strong to make our voices heard and made such an impact in such a short amount of time,” the post says. “Let’s not forget to keep this going and continue on with the movement! We want answers!”

For more information, PM organizer Faith Thomas, the posts say.