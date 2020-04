Rock Island County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The two cases reported involves a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, both are isolating at home.

The total number of cases for the Rock Island County is 21 as of Thursday, April 2nd.

Illinois reported 715 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 7,695 cases in the state. A total of 16 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 157.