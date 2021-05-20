2 new exhibitions will open at art center

The Muscatine Art Center will open two new exhibitions on May 29.

“Alterations: tailored solutions to climate change,” an exhibition by artist and environmental educator Nancy Judd, features 15 sculptures that appear to be high-fashion couture but are actually made from garbage, litter, and objects found in nature, a news release says.

“Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray” is an exhibition of photographic portraits of Frida Kahlo, providing an intimate look at Mexico’s most prolific and well-known female artist.

The two traveling exhibitions mark a return to more normal operations at the Muscatine Art Center after a period of reduced hours in response to COVID-19.

“We continuously seek out exhibitions and special programs that have potential to generate buzz among local residents,” explains Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center. “After the challenges of the last 14 months, opening these exhibitions feels like an especially bright moment.”

Visitors to the “Alterations” exhibitions will appreciate Nancy Judd’s testing of the boundaries between fashion and trash. Each of her sculptures takes between 100-650 hours to create, and her goal is that they will last for 100 years. Judd loves the challenge of making garbage elegant and inspiring people to consider how we use our limited resources by looking differently at waste. In the exhibition, each sculpture is paired with a science-based solution for reducing carbon in the atmosphere.

“Alterations” will be on view at the Muscatine Art Center through October 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, in the “Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray” exhibition, visitors see Kahlo from the perspective of Muray who was her friend and confidant. Muray’s photographs bring to light Kahlo’s life, her deep interest in her Mexican heritage, and her connections to those with whom she shared a close friendship.

About 40 photographic portraits of Kahlo taken by Muray from 1937 to 1946 comprise the exhibition. The traveling exhibition was organized by the Nickolas Muray Photo Archives and is circulated through GuestCurator Traveling Exhibitions.

The art center staff is taking requests for group tours and special programs on first-come, first-served basis. Educators, group tour organizers, and others are encouraged to call the Muscatine Art Center well in advance because the summer schedule is filling up. Likewise, public programs have participation limits, but the audience needs and location for each program factor into the allowable number of participants.

Advanced reservations are not needed to tour the exhibitions so long as the size of the group is fewer than 10 and the group does not require assistance from staff. Each visitor is expected to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. More details about the exhibitions, programs, and operations are provided at www.muscatineartcenter.org.

The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday evenings until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.

