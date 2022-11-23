Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays.

The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.

Join the fun from the warmth of a car as this event is a park-and-watch event. Guests can tune into 107.5 on a car radio for the full stereo experience.

At Vander Veer Botanical Park, white lights illuminate the rose garden, walkways and Grand

Allée throughout the park. In the Conservatory, the annual Poinsettia Show, a holiday

spectacular featuring countless poinsettias and a multitude of lights, will open to the public on

Saturday, Nov. 26 and will run through Sunday, Jan. 13.

The conservatory is open Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (extended Saturday hours end Dec. 18). The conservatory is closed on Mondays. There is no

admission fee.

For more information and to download a map for Fejervary Holiday Lights, visit here.

