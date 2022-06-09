Two people were displaced by a fire shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday in Clinton.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of 15th Avenue South by 911 for a report of a possible structure fire, a news release says.

Smoke was coming from the eaves and a roof vent of a single-family structure. The owner of the structure arrived on the scene just as fire units arrived, and said there were two dogs inside the residence and two cats.

One dog was coaxed out the front door by the owner. Fire units arrived on the scene and entered the structure to locate and extinguish the fire.

Crews reported shortly after entry was made that the fire was in the kitchen and had been knocked down, ventilation was needed, and a primary search was continued. While completing the primary search, the other dog and one cat were removed from the structure and transported to the veterinary clinic by the police department.

Fire units remained on the scene performing salvage, overhaul and investigation for about 2 ½ hours. The Red Cross assisted two occupants that were displaced as a result of the fire.

No one was injured, the release says.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by: Camanche Fire, Clinton Police Department, Clinton Street Department, and Alliant Energy.