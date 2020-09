A collision on 11th Street and 19th Avenue involving two cars and one person on a bicycle to place around 5:30 this afternoon.

Local 4 News saw one person taken away in an ambulance. Rock Island Police later confirmed two people, including one child, were transported to hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. At least one person was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story, we’ll post more details as they come to our newsroom.