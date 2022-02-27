An investigation is underway after gunfire rang out late Saturday evening at a Davenport bowling alley.
Police received a report around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting that happened near the entrance of Bowlmor Lanes, 2952 Brady St.
It was confirmed that two individuals were shot and injured.
No further information is available at this time.
