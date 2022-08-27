Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $870,800 in FY22 Live and Learn Construction Grants – two to Quad-City area libraries – to 18 public libraries to help pay for essential capital improvements.

“I am pleased to award these grants to help maintain our public libraries so that they remain open and the best information resource available to residents,” said White in a news release. “Many of our public libraries simply do not have sufficient funds to pay for these structural improvements on their own. I am proud to provide this necessary support.”

Libraries receiving grants include:

Sterling Public Library — $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems.

Western District Library in Orion — $50,000 for interior renovations to meet ADA requirements.

Information about the Illinois State Library’s Live and Learn construction grant program is available at https://www.ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/livelearn_construction.html.