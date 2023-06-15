Two female students from Sherrard are among 36 students nationwide to receive $175,000 in total scholarships from Royal Neighbors of America, a Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society.

As part of its ongoing dedication to its members, scholarships are awarded annually to assist with the costs of continuing education for members looking to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited institution — to obtain a trade or vocational degree, associate degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or doctoral degree, according to a Thursday release from Royal Neighbors.

Kacie Swanson of Sherrard is among the 36 nationwide scholarship winners.

“We are committed to supporting the educational aspirations of young individuals across the nation. Our student scholarship program is one of the many benefits we offer our members each year,” said Darcy Smith, Royal Neighbors senior member engagement specialist. “Royal Neighbors aims to alleviate the financial burden often associated with higher education, empowering talented and motivated students to reach their full potential.

“We were pleased to review so many outstanding students this year who are truly motivated to be leaders in their communities,” she said in the release.

Royal Neighbors awarded scholarships to two local students — Carrigan Minch and Kacie Swanson, of Sherrard, Ill., who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees. “This scholarship helps to alleviate the loans that I would have had to take out for my undergraduate degree in political science and psychology at Illinois Wesleyan University,” Minch said.

Carrigan Minch of Sherrard

“Thanks to Royal Neighbors of America, I can continue to pursue my passions and pay forward the generosity received through this scholarship opportunity,” she said.

“These scholarships exemplify our commitment to fostering educational opportunities and investing in the future of the nation,” said Royal Neighbors CEO and president Zarifa Reynolds. “We firmly believe in the transformative power of education. By offering these scholarships, we hope to empower exceptional students to make a positive impact on society.

Royal Neighbors CEO Zarifa Reynolds

“As a company, we strive to provide comprehensive support to our members, and we consider this program a vital part of that commitment,” Reynolds said.

