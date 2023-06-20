Summer begins with two big nights of racing at Davenport Speedway, a news release says.

Wednesday, June 21, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals return to Davenport Speedway. This will be the seventh time the Summer National cars and stars have raced at Davenport.

The event is the only Iowa stop on the 2023 Summer Nationals tour that covers eight states over a five-week period. Also racing on Wednesday will be IMCA Late Models and IMCA SportMods.

The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for Wednesday’s race are $25 for adults and children are $10. Pit passes are $40 for adults. Pit passes for children are $20.

On Friday, June 23, the racing program features the Sprint Invaders. This will be the only appearance of the winged warriors in the Quad City area this year. Chase Randall was the winner when the sprint cars visited Davenport last year.

Also racing on Friday will be Modifieds, SportMods, Outlaw Street Stocks, and Sport Compacts. No IMCA Late Models or IMCA Stock Cars this Friday.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport. For more information, visit the website.