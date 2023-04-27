Two Davenport men were each sentenced to over a decade in federal prison on Tuesday on racketeering charges.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa,, Austin Zachary Ruiz, age 28, was sentenced to 202 months (over 16 and a half years) in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Olajuwan Hakeem Culbreath, age 27, was sentenced to 152 months (over 12 and a half years) in federal prison for aiding and abetting the same charges.

Olajuwan Culbreath (L) and Austin Ruiz (Scott County Jail)

In December 2016, Ruiz and other Savage Life Boys members robbed and physically assaulted another man, including pistol-whipping him, at a dice game at an apartment in Davenport. The man escaped, but Ruiz chased him, and fired numerous rounds at the vehicle he used to flee the scene. The man was wounded from the assault and the vehicle’s driver sustained a gunshot wound.

In January 2017, Ruiz, Culbreath, and co-defendant Dimetri Smith were at the NorthPark Mall when they spotted a member of a rival gang. They went to their car, where they had firearms. Culbreath drove to the mall entrance where they expected the other gang member to exit. When they saw the rival gang member, Ruiz and Smith chased him through the parking lot, shooting at him.

In February 2017, Culbreath and co-defendants Smith, Darion Gardner, Najawaun Quinn, and other SLB members started a confrontation at a concert at the Hotel Davenport because of perceived disrespect for their gang. During the dispute, Gardner shot and killed one man and injured another. Culbreath fired one round, which did not strike anyone, to create a diversion and escape from the hotel.

In April 2017, Ruiz and Smith were at Centennial Park in Davenport when they saw a man who recently robbed another SLB member’s dice game. Ruiz, who was armed with a firearm, got out of their vehicle to confront the man. The two struggled over the firearm, which discharged and struck the man in the foot. Smith then joined the confrontation, choking the man to unconsciousness. Ruiz and Culbreath committed these acts with the intent to maintain or increase position in the gang.

Following their prison terms, both Ruiz and Culbreath must each serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Co-defendants Quinn and Smith are scheduled to be sentenced on August 8, after a federal jury convicted them of racketeering-related charges following a seven day trial in February 2023.

In December 2022, Gardner was sentenced to 450 months (37.5 years) in prison.

“The hard work and dedication of our officers, investigators, and federal prosecutors delivered justice for those impacted by these violent crimes,” said Davenport Police Assistant Chief Major Jamie Brown. “These cases demonstrate the collaboration and commitment to keeping our community safe.”

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.