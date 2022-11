Police are at the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi at Pine and Rockingham in Davenport.

Two people have been sent to the hospital, police told Local 4 News.

Accident investigators are on the scene as well.

Investigators are on the scene of an accident involving a semi and 2 motorcycles at Pine and Rockingham, Davenport. Two people have been taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/QDmU1JcQWf — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) November 27, 2022

Investigators are on the scene of an accident involving a semi and 2 motorcycles at Pine and Rockingham, Davenport. Two people have been taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/XqS5biIAf4 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) November 27, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.