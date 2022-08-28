Two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a rural Scott County crash, according to a news release.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street in rural Scott County.

The release says 70th Avenue is a two-lane blacktop road that runs north and south between Blue Grass and

Walcott, and 160th Street is a two-lane blacktop road that runs east and west. This area is in the western part of Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded. Investigations showed a 2016 black Buick Encore was traveling on 160th Street going west. The Buick failed to stop for the posted stop sign at 70th Avenue and struck a 2006 gray Honda Pilot traveling north on 70th Avenue.

One person, who was thrown from the vehicle because – according to the release – they were not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus in critical condition. One other person was injured and also was transported to Genesis East with serious injuries.

No other information was available early Sunday. This accident remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Blue Grass Fire, Walcott Fire, Medic, MedForce, Iowa State Patrol, Buffalo and Wacott Police.