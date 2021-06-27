2 shot early Sunday at private club, other violence breaks out in city

After a night and early morning of violence in Rock Island, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says Quad-City leaders are working together to keep the community safe.

Thoms told Local 4 News two people were shot “by an unknown suspect” on the east side of the parking lot of a private club in the area of 5th Avenue and 27th Street about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The club, he said, does not have a liquor license.

Police found blood and shell casings in the area, Thoms said. Both people who were wounded were transported by private vehicle to Trinity Medical Center. “They were interviewed, but were not cooperative,” he said. “They were stable but were flown to Peoria because the emergency room was already busy.”

This is the second time there has been a shooting in the area in recent weeks, said Thoms, who wants to know abut the motivation and who is involved.

“Any violence or crime like this is disheartening,” he said. “There’s been far too many of these types of incidents throughout the Quad-Cities in recent months. Everybody is working hard to get to the bottom of it.”

According to the police record of reported offenses in Rock Island: