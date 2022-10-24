Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington.

It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.

Soon after, two victims with gunshot wounds checked into the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunshot victims are 17 and 21.

The Burlington Police Department has determined an altercation prior to the shooting took place, but is asking anyone with more information to call 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.