2 snowstorms + creativity = QC igloo x fun

With about nine inches of snowfall hitting the Quad Cities over the two snowstorms this past week, one group of friends in Moline decided to put the snow to good use and build an igloo.

“I haven’t had fun like this in awhile. I’ve been cooped up in the house working a lot and to get out here with my friends and just mess around in the snow, do something actually productive,” said Koby Tulson. “It’s actually been a really great time for me. I think everyone else here is having a really good time.”

The friends say the best way to get the igloo built is to fill a bucket with wet, heavy snow and pack it. The idea came together when Chris Gates woke up Sunday morning.

“My wife told me to wake up and build her a snow igloo so that’s what I did.”

It takes a lot of snow to build an igloo like that, but they haven’t had an issue running out of material.

“We own two yards, so we still have a whole yard worth of snow and the neighbors said that we could take their snow,” said Chris Gates

The finishing touches are still being put in place, but the wall is done.

“We gotta fill in all the cracks and then we’re going to put a little tarp over the top to make a roof,” said Tulson

“They want to build a fire pit in here so we will probably end up doing that and that’s all she wrote.”

The igloo is at the corner of 25th Street and 18th Avenue A in Moline.