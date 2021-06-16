2 squad cars damaged Wednesday evening in pursuit

At least two Davenport squad cars were damaged Wednesday evening when a pursuit was stopped.
The chase began shortly before 7 p.m. Squad cars managed to stop the suspect vehicle on West 65th Street near Menards by the intersection of Brady Street.
Our Local 4 News crew, first on the scene, saw police and an ambulance respond at the nearby Relax Inn.
A K-9 was brought to the scene where it helped investigate a suspect black sedan that had no plate on the rear.
We do not know whether anyone was injured or whether anyone has been arrested.
